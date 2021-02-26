BlackRock Inc. Boosts Position in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,599,607 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,900 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 11.40% of ManTech International worth $409,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in ManTech International by 0.5% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,563,736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,710,000 after buying an additional 7,517 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in ManTech International by 0.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,222,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,970,000 after buying an additional 10,996 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in ManTech International by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 706,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,826,000 after buying an additional 20,955 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in ManTech International by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 461,347 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,033,000 after buying an additional 37,712 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in ManTech International by 14.5% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 451,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,081,000 after buying an additional 57,197 shares during the period. 65.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MANT opened at $79.62 on Friday. ManTech International Co. has a 12-month low of $55.25 and a 12-month high of $101.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.22.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. ManTech International had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 5.19%. On average, analysts expect that ManTech International Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from ManTech International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. ManTech International’s payout ratio is 43.99%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Alliance Global Partners lowered ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ManTech International from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

About ManTech International

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

