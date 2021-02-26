BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,229,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 247,457 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 16.06% of Xencor worth $402,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XNCR. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Xencor by 185.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 45,331 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Xencor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Xencor by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Xencor by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 62,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Xencor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $569,000.

Get Xencor alerts:

XNCR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Xencor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James raised shares of Xencor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Xencor from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Xencor from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Xencor from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xencor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.80.

NASDAQ:XNCR opened at $46.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -33.40 and a beta of 0.80. Xencor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.35 and a twelve month high of $58.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.14.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.30. Xencor had a negative net margin of 113.40% and a negative return on equity of 13.56%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Xencor, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company's product candidates include XmAb5871, an immune inhibitor, which has been completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune diseases; AIMab7195, which is in development and commercialization stage.

Recommended Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.