BlackRock Inc. Buys 26,881 Shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,230,823 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,881 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 8.10% of Lancaster Colony worth $409,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,530,000 after acquiring an additional 11,163 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 316.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony during the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Lancaster Colony alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

LANC opened at $176.98 on Friday. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 12 month low of $114.55 and a 12 month high of $188.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.57 and a beta of 0.25.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.18. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The business had revenue of $375.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman John B. Gerlach, Jr. sold 4,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.50, for a total value of $820,932.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 292,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,213,963.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David S. Nagle sold 1,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.53, for a total transaction of $299,492.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $437,520.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Lancaster Colony

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's; frozen mini stuffed bagels under the Bantam Bagels; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, Tastefully Dressed, and Girard's; and vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand names.

Recommended Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Lancaster Colony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancaster Colony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.