BlackRock Inc. Buys 401,517 Shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,090,062 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 401,517 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 6.90% of Kodiak Sciences worth $453,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 253.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Kodiak Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Kodiak Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Kodiak Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Kodiak Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.55, for a total value of $1,004,622.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,197,578.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KOD opened at $121.08 on Friday. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.49 and a 1 year high of $171.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of -52.19 and a beta of 1.42.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KOD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kodiak Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $74.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kodiak Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $153.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Kodiak Sciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.82.

About Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biological agent that is in Phase 1b clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy.

