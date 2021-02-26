BlackRock Inc. Buys 544,625 Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,358,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 544,625 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 16.41% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $409,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NSA. FMR LLC bought a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 123.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

NYSE:NSA opened at $39.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.05 and a beta of 0.38. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a fifty-two week low of $19.34 and a fifty-two week high of $40.73.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $114.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.19 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 3.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist increased their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

Further Reading: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA).

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.