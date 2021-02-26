BlackRock Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,736,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,253,990 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 3.00% of Discovery worth $443,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Discovery during the fourth quarter worth about $11,435,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Discovery by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 18,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Discovery during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Discovery in the third quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Discovery by 16.2% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 47,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. 40.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DISCA shares. Barclays upped their price target on Discovery from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Discovery in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Discovery from $23.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup cut Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Discovery in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISCA opened at $51.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.12 and a 12-month high of $56.02. The firm has a market cap of $25.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Discovery, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels sold 267,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total transaction of $13,771,771.11. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 338,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,432,867.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Adria Alpert-Romm sold 15,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total value of $717,172.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,989 shares in the company, valued at $493,735.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,258,656 shares of company stock worth $48,753,613. Company insiders own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

