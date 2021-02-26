BlackRock Inc. Decreases Holdings in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,616,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 621,579 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 11.79% of CIT Group worth $417,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in CIT Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 15,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in CIT Group during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in CIT Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 56,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in CIT Group by 3.9% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC lifted its holdings in CIT Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 56,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. 90.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CIT opened at $46.41 on Friday. CIT Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.02 and a 1-year high of $49.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.93. CIT Group had a negative net margin of 16.59% and a negative return on equity of 1.46%. The business had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.85 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CIT Group Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.67%.

In other news, insider Steve Solk sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.23, for a total value of $453,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,364,383.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Wahida Plummer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.60, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,419.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CIT shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group downgraded shares of CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of CIT Group from $37.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of CIT Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.15.

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of commercial lending, leasing, and deposit products; loans comprising revolving lines of credit, term loans, unsecured loans, collateral-backed loans, asset-based loans, commercial real estate loans, and cash flow loans; and ancillary services and products, including cash management, capital markets, and advisory services primarily to small and middle market companies.

