BlackRock Inc. Has $403.18 Million Holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,356,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 272,585 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 8.43% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital worth $403,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 10,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 0.5% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 65,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 9,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 60,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,841,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Steven Chuslo sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $2,218,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 240,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,328,239.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HASI shares. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley increased their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.56.

HASI stock opened at $55.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 38.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.68 and its 200-day moving average is $51.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 34.85 and a quick ratio of 34.85. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $72.42.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 58.73% and a return on equity of 9.07%. On average, analysts anticipate that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This is a boost from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 115.25%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

