BlackRock Inc. Has $404.79 Million Stake in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its stake in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,254,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 541,836 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 13.56% of Green Dot worth $404,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in Green Dot by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 313,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,504,000 after purchasing an additional 44,406 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Green Dot in the third quarter valued at $3,270,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in Green Dot by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 188,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,495,000 after purchasing an additional 20,933 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Green Dot by 536.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 381,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,237,000 after purchasing an additional 321,915 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Green Dot by 81.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 12,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $27,045.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,537,540.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Osher sold 687,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.95, for a total transaction of $35,715,365.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,358.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 857,415 shares of company stock worth $45,856,600. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GDOT stock opened at $47.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 52.87 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.43 and its 200-day moving average is $54.75. Green Dot Co. has a 1 year low of $14.20 and a 1 year high of $64.97.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $284.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.32 million. Green Dot had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Green Dot Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GDOT. Northland Securities downgraded Green Dot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Green Dot from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Green Dot from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.08.

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and other financial services.

