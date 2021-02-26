BlackRock Inc. Has $428.24 Million Stock Position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,748,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 115,735 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 8.25% of ManpowerGroup worth $428,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ManpowerGroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in ManpowerGroup in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in ManpowerGroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in ManpowerGroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in ManpowerGroup in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 93.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research raised ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. TheStreet raised ManpowerGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Argus raised ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Bank of America raised ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on ManpowerGroup from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.58.

Shares of MAN opened at $96.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.78, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.89. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.57 and a 52 week high of $99.36.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 0.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

In other ManpowerGroup news, SVP Richard Buchband sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.02, for a total value of $336,070.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,650.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

