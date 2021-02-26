BlackRock Inc. Has $430.87 Million Holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,553,217 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 259,427 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 15.03% of Fabrinet worth $430,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FN. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Fabrinet by 818.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 634,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,021,000 after acquiring an additional 565,813 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Fabrinet by 13.2% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,020,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,356,000 after buying an additional 351,482 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Fabrinet by 76.8% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 256,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,144,000 after buying an additional 111,302 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Fabrinet by 54.3% in the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 189,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,947,000 after buying an additional 66,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Fabrinet by 363.9% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 71,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,493,000 after buying an additional 55,917 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FN opened at $87.89 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 1.01. Fabrinet has a fifty-two week low of $44.00 and a fifty-two week high of $90.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.32.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 13.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fabrinet news, COO Harpal Gill sold 13,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.67, for a total transaction of $1,160,312.45. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 55,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,879,536.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total transaction of $604,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,148.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,836 shares of company stock worth $2,251,905. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Scotiabank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.78.

Fabrinet Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

