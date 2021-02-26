BlackRock Inc. Has $430.87 Million Holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,553,217 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 259,427 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 15.03% of Fabrinet worth $430,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FN. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Fabrinet by 818.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 634,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,021,000 after acquiring an additional 565,813 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Fabrinet by 13.2% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,020,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,356,000 after buying an additional 351,482 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Fabrinet by 76.8% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 256,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,144,000 after buying an additional 111,302 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Fabrinet by 54.3% in the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 189,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,947,000 after buying an additional 66,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Fabrinet by 363.9% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 71,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,493,000 after buying an additional 55,917 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.
NYSE FN opened at $87.89 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 1.01. Fabrinet has a fifty-two week low of $44.00 and a fifty-two week high of $90.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.32.
In other Fabrinet news, COO Harpal Gill sold 13,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.67, for a total transaction of $1,160,312.45. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 55,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,879,536.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total transaction of $604,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,148.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,836 shares of company stock worth $2,251,905. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Scotiabank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.78.
Fabrinet Profile
Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.
Featured Story: What is a Futures Contract?
Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.