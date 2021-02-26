BlackRock Inc. Has $453.13 Million Holdings in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) by 142.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,053,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,321,913 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 2.33% of Royalty Pharma worth $453,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RPRX. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 112.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $599,000. JDC JSC L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $358,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina acquired a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,314,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. 40.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on RPRX. UBS Group raised Royalty Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $52.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Royalty Pharma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.89.

In other news, major shareholder Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.L sold 7,301,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.92, for a total value of $320,662,116.00. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

RPRX stock opened at $47.02 on Friday. Royalty Pharma plc has a 1-year low of $34.80 and a 1-year high of $56.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.09 and its 200-day moving average is $44.10. The company has a current ratio of 10.31, a quick ratio of 10.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.42). On average, analysts forecast that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th.

Royalty Pharma Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

