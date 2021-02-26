BlackRock Inc. Increases Stake in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,546,524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 471,100 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 13.38% of Corcept Therapeutics worth $406,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 233.3% in the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 61,140.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 9,171 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

CORT stock opened at $25.56 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72 and a beta of 1.04. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $31.18.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 30.73%. The firm had revenue of $85.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, insider Sean Maduck sold 8,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total value of $253,939.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,424 shares in the company, valued at $944,228. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director G Leonard Baker, Jr. acquired 1,109 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.80 per share, with a total value of $25,285.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 179,489 shares of company stock valued at $5,045,103. 16.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CORT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Corcept Therapeutics from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

