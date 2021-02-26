BlackRock Inc. Lowers Holdings in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

BlackRock Inc. cut its position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,105,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,305 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.40% of Perrigo worth $451,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Perrigo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Perrigo by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its position in shares of Perrigo by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

PRGO stock opened at $40.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.54. Perrigo Company plc has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $62.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.75 and its 200 day moving average is $46.68. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -679.55, a P/E/G ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is a positive change from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.33%.

In other Perrigo news, EVP Richard S. Sorota bought 7,513 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.48 per share, with a total value of $326,665.24. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 7,513 shares in the company, valued at $326,665.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Perrigo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.20.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

