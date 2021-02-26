BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,131 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 12,125 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.07% of BlackRock worth $72,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,819,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,755,598,000 after purchasing an additional 611,071 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 225.6% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 631,730 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $455,818,000 after acquiring an additional 437,700 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at $112,864,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 537,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $388,085,000 after acquiring an additional 133,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 315,268 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $177,669,000 after acquiring an additional 129,051 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 27,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $728.77, for a total value of $19,968,298.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.50, for a total transaction of $127,179.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,597 shares of company stock valued at $29,619,694. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLK traded down $2.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $691.96. The company had a trading volume of 2,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,300. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $728.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $657.35. The stock has a market cap of $105.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $323.98 and a 52 week high of $788.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.14 by $1.04. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.93%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BLK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $750.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $700.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $709.08.

BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

