BlackRock Inc. Purchases 12,141,872 Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 299.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,192,648 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,141,872 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.85% of Tempur Sealy International worth $437,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 640.3% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. 23.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, EVP Scott Vollet sold 42,456 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total value of $1,181,550.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 180,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,020,170.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David Montgomery sold 210,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total transaction of $5,337,718.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 403,100 shares of company stock worth $11,069,269. Insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

TPX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $31.25 to $33.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $31.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.57.

TPX stock opened at $33.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.48. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.50 and a 12-month high of $34.86. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.02.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.15. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 106.94% and a net margin of 7.17%. Research analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

