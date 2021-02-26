BlackRock Inc. Purchases 123,447 Shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,678,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 123,447 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 11.16% of Selective Insurance Group worth $447,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in Selective Insurance Group by 27.5% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Selective Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Selective Insurance Group by 6.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Selective Insurance Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Selective Insurance Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $264,000. 79.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SIGI shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.40.

SIGI opened at $68.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 0.84. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.05 and a 52 week high of $70.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $798.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $742.81 million. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 7.05%. Selective Insurance Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities, as well as flood insurance products.

