BlackRock Inc. Purchases 1,340,228 Shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,091,663 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,340,228 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 16.47% of Livent worth $453,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Livent by 5,645.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Livent in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Livent during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Livent by 46.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Livent during the first quarter worth about $52,000. 99.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LTHM shares. Argus raised Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Livent from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Livent from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Livent presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.20.

Shares of Livent stock opened at $18.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -208.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 2.24. Livent Co. has a 12-month low of $3.95 and a 12-month high of $23.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.36.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). Livent had a positive return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Livent Co. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Livent news, CEO Paul W. Graves sold 4,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $110,251.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 241,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,344,830.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Livent Company Profile

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium based batteries, specialty polymer, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

