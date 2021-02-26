BlackRock Inc. Purchases 327,933 Shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,274,478 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 327,933 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 14.68% of Old National Bancorp worth $401,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ONB. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $143,000. Salzhauer Michael bought a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 8.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Old National Bancorp news, COO James A. Sandgren sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total transaction of $473,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ONB opened at $18.61 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.59. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Old National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.19 and a twelve month high of $19.20.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 22.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Old National Bancorp will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.62%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ONB. Stephens downgraded Old National Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Old National Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Old National Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

