BlackRock Inc. Purchases 3,887,565 Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,181,494 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,887,565 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 19.12% of Bed Bath & Beyond worth $411,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 4th quarter worth $284,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 20,050 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 143,360 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,331 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.20.

Bed Bath & Beyond stock opened at $26.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.37 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.43 and a twelve month high of $53.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.23.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The retailer reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

Recommended Story: What is a Stop Order?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.