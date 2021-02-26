BlackRock Inc. Raises Stock Position in Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,799,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 73,767 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 3.89% of Erie Indemnity worth $441,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Erie Indemnity by 2,175.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 237,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,311,000 after purchasing an additional 226,988 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Erie Indemnity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,323,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Erie Indemnity by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 111,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,412,000 after purchasing an additional 23,680 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Erie Indemnity by 177.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,875,000 after purchasing an additional 17,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in Erie Indemnity by 127.0% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 21,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,329,000 after purchasing an additional 12,137 shares in the last quarter. 35.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ERIE stock opened at $245.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $251.25 and a 200 day moving average of $233.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of 44.30 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Erie Indemnity has a 52 week low of $130.20 and a 52 week high of $266.77.

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.01). Erie Indemnity had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 11.49%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Erie Indemnity will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Erie Indemnity Profile

Erie Indemnity Company operates as a managing attorney-in-fact for the subscribers at the Erie Insurance Exchange in the United States. The company provides sales, underwriting, policy issuance, and renewal services for the policyholders on behalf of the Erie Insurance Exchange. Its sales related services include agent compensation, and sales and advertising support services; and underwriting services comprise underwriting and policy processing; and other services consist of customer services and administrative support services, as well as information technology services.

