BlackRock Inc. Sells 23,737 Shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,488,285 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 23,737 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 8.11% of Thor Industries worth $417,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 436.2% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,103 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

THO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.36.

Thor Industries stock opened at $116.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 2.42. Thor Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.30 and a fifty-two week high of $132.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The construction company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Kenneth D. Julian sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 49,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,225,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP W. Todd Woelfer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total value of $562,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,669,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,197 shares of company stock worth $1,307,271. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

