BlackRock Inc. Sells 404,130 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,033,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 404,130 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.57% of Leggett & Platt worth $444,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 16,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 80,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp boosted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 18,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

In related news, Director Phoebe A. Wood sold 10,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total value of $428,531.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,998,804.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Scott S. Douglas sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $393,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,600.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE LEG opened at $42.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $22.03 and a 12-month high of $46.13. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.12 and its 200-day moving average is $42.73.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 21.93%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.26%.

LEG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

Leggett & Platt Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products; and Specialized Products. The company offers innersprings, wire forms, specialty foams, and machines to shape wire into various types of innersprings; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions and hard surface flooring underlayment, and geo components to manufacturers of finished bedding, upholstered furniture, packaging, filtration, and draperies; flooring retailers and distributors of carpet cushions; and contractors, landscapers, road construction companies, and government agencies using geo components.

Featured Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.