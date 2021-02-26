BlackRock Inc. Sells 4,500,935 Shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,852,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,500,935 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 5.84% of Nielsen worth $435,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Nielsen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Nielsen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Nielsen by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Nielsen by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 7,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Nielsen by 321.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 5,174 shares during the period.

Get Nielsen alerts:

NYSE NLSN opened at $22.70 on Friday. Nielsen Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $11.62 and a 1 year high of $24.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of -54.05 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.64.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Nielsen had a negative net margin of 2.38% and a positive return on equity of 22.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.20%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NLSN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Nielsen from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nielsen from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Nielsen from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Nielsen from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nielsen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.75.

Nielsen Company Profile

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Connect and Media. The Connect segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nielsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nielsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.