BlackRock Inc. Sells 472,767 Shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,493,956 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 472,767 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.82% of Koninklijke Philips worth $405,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,076,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 977,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,077,000 after purchasing an additional 349,450 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 356,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,787,000 after purchasing an additional 161,584 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 338,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,361,000 after purchasing an additional 29,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 170,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,050,000 after purchasing an additional 15,222 shares during the last quarter. 7.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Koninklijke Philips stock opened at $55.20 on Friday. Koninklijke Philips has a 1-year low of $30.50 and a 1-year high of $58.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.67.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a $1.0331 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.6%. This is a positive change from Koninklijke Philips’s previous annual dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. Koninklijke Philips’s payout ratio is currently 41.15%.

PHG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, and diagnostic X-ray, as well as integrated clinical solutions; interventional X-ray systems, including cardiovascular, radiology and surgery, and interventional imaging and therapy devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

