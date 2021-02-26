BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III (NYSE:MYI) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $13.86

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.86 and traded as high as $14.06. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III shares last traded at $13.85, with a volume of 144,795 shares trading hands.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.86.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.0515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,428 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,128 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 94,647 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 53,414 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 96,278 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Company Profile (NYSE:MYI)

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

