Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $14.02

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.02 and traded as high as $14.99. Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund shares last traded at $14.79, with a volume of 66,736 shares trading hands.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $0.074 dividend. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th.
About Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL)
Blackstone/GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group L.P. It is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
