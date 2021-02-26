Blair William & Co. IL Boosts Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 300.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,099 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,846 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $6,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 16,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,786,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,435,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 8,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $63.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.87. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $35.21 and a 12 month high of $67.52.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.