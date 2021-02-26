Blair William & Co. IL Buys 93,424 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 358.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 119,478 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,424 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.12% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $8,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock opened at $76.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.25 and a 200 day moving average of $70.70. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $36.37 and a 12-month high of $80.57.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

