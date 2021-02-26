Blair William & Co. IL Cuts Stock Position in RH (NYSE:RH)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its position in RH (NYSE:RH) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.09% of RH worth $7,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in RH by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in RH by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RH in the 4th quarter valued at $2,394,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RH by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of RH by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period.
RH stock opened at $473.08 on Friday. RH has a 52-week low of $73.14 and a 52-week high of $524.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.34, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $493.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $416.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59.
RH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of RH from $473.00 to $562.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of RH from $440.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $476.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of RH from $520.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of RH from $400.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $455.67.
RH Profile
RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.
