Blair William & Co. IL Cuts Stock Position in RH (NYSE:RH)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its position in RH (NYSE:RH) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.09% of RH worth $7,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in RH by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in RH by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RH in the 4th quarter valued at $2,394,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RH by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of RH by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period.

RH stock opened at $473.08 on Friday. RH has a 52-week low of $73.14 and a 52-week high of $524.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.34, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $493.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $416.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59.

RH (NYSE:RH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $6.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.78. RH had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 354.62%. The firm had revenue of $844.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. RH’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that RH will post 17.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of RH from $473.00 to $562.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of RH from $440.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $476.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of RH from $520.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of RH from $400.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $455.67.

RH Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

