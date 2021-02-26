Blair William & Co. IL Purchases 17,650 Shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 248,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,650 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.06% of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF worth $8,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,893,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,195,000 after purchasing an additional 338,500 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 311,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,235,000 after purchasing an additional 16,014 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 175.0% in the 4th quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 27,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 17,329 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 14,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $32.33 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.82 and a 200-day moving average of $37.63. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $16.18 and a 52 week high of $45.78.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

