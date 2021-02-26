Blair William & Co. IL Purchases 9,370 Shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,696 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,370 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.43% of Invesco Water Resources ETF worth $5,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 222,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,846,000 after buying an additional 6,791 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 58,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after buying an additional 4,645 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 49,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after buying an additional 10,949 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after buying an additional 12,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 45,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Water Resources ETF alerts:

Shares of PHO opened at $48.59 on Friday. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.19 and a fifty-two week high of $49.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.53.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

Featured Story: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.