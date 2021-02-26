Blair William & Co. IL Raises Stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,327 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 643 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $7,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 281.0% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the third quarter worth approximately $104,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the third quarter worth approximately $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBAC opened at $256.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $267.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $290.00. SBA Communications Co. has a 52 week low of $205.20 and a 52 week high of $328.37. The stock has a market cap of $28.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,710.02 and a beta of 0.21.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $536.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.25 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 21.91%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $350.00 to $336.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $291.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $293.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.46.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

