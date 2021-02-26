Blair William & Co. IL Sells 1,965 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,124 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,965 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $6,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TEL. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at $533,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 94,912 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,491,000 after buying an additional 5,903 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 61,162 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,405,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,626 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 20,651 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,500,000 after buying an additional 6,273 shares during the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TEL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on TE Connectivity from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group boosted their price target on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TE Connectivity from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on TE Connectivity from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.79.

In related news, SVP Tim Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total value of $610,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,741 shares in the company, valued at $1,801,202.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 13,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.21, for a total value of $1,536,848.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 107,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,700,600.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 276,446 shares of company stock valued at $35,646,135 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TEL opened at $125.94 on Friday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12 month low of $48.62 and a 12 month high of $132.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $128.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $41.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -174.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.18. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.07%.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

