Blockchain Certified Data Token (BCDT) Price Down 26% This Week

Blockchain Certified Data Token (CURRENCY:BCDT) traded up 11.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. Blockchain Certified Data Token has a total market cap of $4.47 million and approximately $15,519.00 worth of Blockchain Certified Data Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Blockchain Certified Data Token has traded down 26% against the U.S. dollar. One Blockchain Certified Data Token token can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000249 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.46 or 0.00053706 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $331.61 or 0.00699480 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00029812 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00006481 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00034040 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.24 or 0.00059574 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002112 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.01 or 0.00040092 BTC.

Blockchain Certified Data Token Profile

BCDT is a token. It launched on December 21st, 2017. Blockchain Certified Data Token’s total supply is 40,835,044 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,835,044 tokens. The official website for Blockchain Certified Data Token is www.bcdiploma.com . Blockchain Certified Data Token’s official Twitter account is @BCDiploma

According to CryptoCompare, “BCDiploma is a blockchain-based certification platform. Its users will be able to certify their digital data and store the respective diploma on the Ethereum blockchain. As the first instance of use, BCDiploma develops a turnkey application for higher education institutions and provides the graduate with a unique URL link: over his entire life, he will be able to prove the authenticity of his diploma. The Blockchain Certified Data Token (BCDT) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility voucher in the BCD ecosystem that serves as a medium to pay for certified data issuance. For every certified data issuance at BCDiploma, the BCD smart contract will burn a percentage of BCDT tokens automatically. “

