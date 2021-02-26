BlockStamp (BST) Market Cap Tops $2.83 Million

BlockStamp (CURRENCY:BST) traded down 19.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. One BlockStamp coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000232 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BlockStamp has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar. BlockStamp has a total market cap of $2.83 million and $11.00 worth of BlockStamp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BlockStamp Coin Profile

BlockStamp (CRYPTO:BST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BlockStamp’s total supply is 34,255,830 coins and its circulating supply is 26,712,864 coins. BlockStamp’s official message board is medium.com/blockstamp. The official website for BlockStamp is blockstamp.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “BlockStamp is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algortihm. “

BlockStamp Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlockStamp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlockStamp should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BlockStamp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

