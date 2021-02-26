Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition (OTCMKTS:BOACU) Trading Down 5%

Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BOACU)’s share price traded down 5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.30 and last traded at $11.31. 65,606 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $11.91.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.14.

About Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition (OTCMKTS:BOACU)

There is no company description available for Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp.

Recommended Story: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.