BMO Capital Markets Boosts Pason Systems (OTCMKTS:PSYTF) Price Target to $10.00

Feb 26th, 2021


Pason Systems (OTCMKTS:PSYTF) had its price target upped by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $9.00 to $10.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 33.69% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial upgraded Pason Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Pason Systems from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Pason Systems in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pason Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.58.

Shares of OTCMKTS PSYTF remained flat at $$7.48 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,066. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.36. Pason Systems has a 52 week low of $3.65 and a 52 week high of $9.44.

About Pason Systems

Pason Systems Inc provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs. The company offers Electronic AutoDriller, which maximizes the rate of penetration by monitoring various drilling parameters; Electronic Choke Actuator that provides a means of remotely controlling the choke valve; and Electronic Drilling Recorder, a drilling recorder.

