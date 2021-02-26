BMO Capital Markets Boosts Pason Systems (OTCMKTS:PSYTF) Price Target to $10.00

Pason Systems (OTCMKTS:PSYTF) had its price target upped by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $9.00 to $10.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 33.69% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial upgraded Pason Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Pason Systems from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Pason Systems in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pason Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.58.

Get Pason Systems alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS PSYTF remained flat at $$7.48 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,066. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.36. Pason Systems has a 52 week low of $3.65 and a 52 week high of $9.44.

Pason Systems Inc provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs. The company offers Electronic AutoDriller, which maximizes the rate of penetration by monitoring various drilling parameters; Electronic Choke Actuator that provides a means of remotely controlling the choke valve; and Electronic Drilling Recorder, a drilling recorder.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Pason Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pason Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.