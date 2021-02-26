BMO Capital Markets Increases Enerflex (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) Price Target to $11.00

Enerflex (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 56.70% from the company’s current price.

ENRFF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Enerflex from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Enerflex from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Enerflex in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Enerflex from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.50.

Shares of ENRFF traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.02. 1,606 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,474. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.79. Enerflex has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $7.02.

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment and refrigeration systems, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications.

