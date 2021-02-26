BMO Capital Markets Increases NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) Price Target to $2.50

NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $1.25 to $2.50 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 74.83% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from $0.80 to $1.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of NuVista Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from $1.50 to $2.20 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from $1.25 to $2.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.81.

OTCMKTS NUVSF traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.43. The stock had a trading volume of 7,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,781. NuVista Energy has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.74.

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

