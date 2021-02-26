BMO Capital Markets Increases Sabina Gold & Silver (OTCMKTS:SGSVF) Price Target to $3.75

Sabina Gold & Silver (OTCMKTS:SGSVF) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $3.50 to $3.75 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 99.47% from the company’s current price.

Separately, TD Securities lowered their target price on Sabina Gold & Silver from $4.50 to $4.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

OTCMKTS:SGSVF remained flat at $$1.88 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 359,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,460. Sabina Gold & Silver has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $2.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.08.

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposit. Its flagship projects include Back River gold project comprising Goose, George, Boulder, Boot, and Del properties, as well as the port facility at Bathurst Inlet that covers an area of approximately 564 square kilometeres located in southwestern Nunavut, Canada; and silver royalty on the Hackett River project that consists of approximately 10,637 hectares, located in Nunavut, Canada.

