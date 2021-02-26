BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th.

Shares of NYSE DMF traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.80. 50,297 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,113. BNY Mellon Municipal Income has a 1 year low of $6.24 and a 1 year high of $9.80.

About BNY Mellon Municipal Income

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations that are rated investment grade and have maturities of less than one year.

