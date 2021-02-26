BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th.
Shares of NYSE DMF traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.80. 50,297 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,113. BNY Mellon Municipal Income has a 1 year low of $6.24 and a 1 year high of $9.80.
