BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) Declares $0.03 Monthly Dividend

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th.

Shares of NYSE DSM traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.79. 114,843 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,962. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund has a twelve month low of $5.15 and a twelve month high of $8.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.60.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from federal income tax.

