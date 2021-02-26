BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) Declares $0.03 Monthly Dividend

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th.
Shares of NYSE DSM traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.79. 114,843 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,962. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund has a twelve month low of $5.15 and a twelve month high of $8.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.60.
BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile
Featured Story: What is the significance of the death cross?
Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.