BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:LEO)

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th.
Shares of NYSE:LEO traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.40. The stock had a trading volume of 107,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,523. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals has a 1-year low of $5.83 and a 1-year high of $9.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.37.
BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Company Profile
