BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:LEO)

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th.

Shares of NYSE:LEO traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.40. The stock had a trading volume of 107,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,523. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals has a 1-year low of $5.83 and a 1-year high of $9.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.37.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Company Profile

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

