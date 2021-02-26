Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target Raised to $3,000.00

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its price target upped by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $2,100.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “positive” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price target points to a potential upside of 29.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays upped their target price on Booking from $2,229.00 to $2,710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,258.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 15th. Truist increased their price objective on Booking from $2,480.00 to $2,700.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Booking from $2,170.00 to $2,430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,133.29.

Get Booking alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $39.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2,312.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,260. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.85, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2,144.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,958.00. Booking has a fifty-two week low of $1,107.29 and a fifty-two week high of $2,450.26.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.28) by $3.71. Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $23.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Booking will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Recommended Story: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.