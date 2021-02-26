BOOM (BOOM) Price Hits $0.0017 on Exchanges

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. BOOM has a market capitalization of $1.34 million and approximately $4,555.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BOOM has traded up 7.8% against the dollar. One BOOM coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BOOM alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.71 or 0.00053878 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $333.48 or 0.00698741 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00030074 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00006479 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00033776 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.29 or 0.00059277 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.05 or 0.00039924 BTC.

BOOM Coin Profile

BOOM is a coin. BOOM’s total supply is 971,210,329 coins and its circulating supply is 782,179,596 coins. BOOM’s official message board is medium.com/@theboomtoken . BOOM’s official website is www.boomtoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Boom Token is a social experiment. Blockchain gives the opportunity to create this deflationary currency, and the deflation mechanism is fully based on smart contract. The basic rules are as below: There were originally 1,000,000,000 Boom in existence.Each on-chain Boom transaction completed, 1% of the transaction amount burned.There will never be newly minted Boom.”

BOOM Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOOM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOOM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BOOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOOM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.