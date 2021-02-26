Boosted Finance (BOOST) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $325,961.00

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. Boosted Finance has a market cap of $2.89 million and approximately $325,961.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Boosted Finance token can currently be bought for approximately $48.22 or 0.00101571 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Boosted Finance has traded up 53.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Boosted Finance alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $228.38 or 0.00481047 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.18 or 0.00069879 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000924 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.35 or 0.00080775 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.97 or 0.00054709 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.81 or 0.00075434 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $220.74 or 0.00464952 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000465 BTC.

About Boosted Finance

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,853 tokens. The official website for Boosted Finance is boosted.finance . Boosted Finance’s official message board is github.com/Boosted-Finance

Buying and Selling Boosted Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Boosted Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Boosted Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Boosted Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Boosted Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.