Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) CEO James Grant Conroy Sells 61,996 Shares

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) CEO James Grant Conroy sold 61,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total value of $3,751,997.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,920 shares in the company, valued at $4,292,078.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
James Grant Conroy also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, February 1st, James Grant Conroy sold 58,553 shares of Boot Barn stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.53, for a total value of $3,310,001.09.
- On Monday, January 11th, James Grant Conroy sold 26,935 shares of Boot Barn stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.98, for a total value of $1,427,016.30.
- On Wednesday, January 6th, James Grant Conroy sold 26,935 shares of Boot Barn stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,212,075.00.
Shares of BOOT traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.42. 683,439 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 719,102. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.03 and a 1-year high of $69.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 49.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 3.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.27 and a 200-day moving average of $40.43.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BOOT. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 47.9% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,981,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,905,000 after acquiring an additional 965,164 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Boot Barn in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,734,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Boot Barn by 1,715.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 311,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,772,000 after buying an additional 294,539 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Boot Barn by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,417,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,529,000 after buying an additional 235,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC boosted its holdings in Boot Barn by 185.4% during the fourth quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 259,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,249,000 after buying an additional 168,530 shares during the last quarter.
BOOT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Boot Barn from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Boot Barn from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Cowen upped their price target on Boot Barn from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Boot Barn from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.46.
About Boot Barn
Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.
Read More: How to interpret a stock’s beta number
Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.