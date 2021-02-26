Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) CEO James Grant Conroy Sells 61,996 Shares

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) CEO James Grant Conroy sold 61,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total value of $3,751,997.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,920 shares in the company, valued at $4,292,078.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

James Grant Conroy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 1st, James Grant Conroy sold 58,553 shares of Boot Barn stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.53, for a total value of $3,310,001.09.

On Monday, January 11th, James Grant Conroy sold 26,935 shares of Boot Barn stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.98, for a total value of $1,427,016.30.

On Wednesday, January 6th, James Grant Conroy sold 26,935 shares of Boot Barn stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,212,075.00.

Shares of BOOT traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.42. 683,439 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 719,102. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.03 and a 1-year high of $69.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 49.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 3.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.27 and a 200-day moving average of $40.43.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.00. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 4.45%. The business had revenue of $302.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BOOT. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 47.9% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,981,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,905,000 after acquiring an additional 965,164 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Boot Barn in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,734,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Boot Barn by 1,715.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 311,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,772,000 after buying an additional 294,539 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Boot Barn by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,417,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,529,000 after buying an additional 235,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC boosted its holdings in Boot Barn by 185.4% during the fourth quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 259,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,249,000 after buying an additional 168,530 shares during the last quarter.

BOOT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Boot Barn from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Boot Barn from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Cowen upped their price target on Boot Barn from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Boot Barn from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.46.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

