Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) Given New $48.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $55.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 42.01% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BRLXF. CIBC raised Boralex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James cut Boralex from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Boralex from $46.25 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. National Bank Financial raised Boralex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Boralex from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boralex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.83.

Get Boralex alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:BRLXF traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $33.80. 283 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,282. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.02. Boralex has a 52 week low of $13.58 and a 52 week high of $44.17.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had interests in 85 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 1,795 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 182 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and three solar power stations with an installed capacity of 16 MW.

Further Reading: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Boralex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boralex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.