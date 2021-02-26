Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) Lifted to “Outperform” at National Bank Financial

Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

BRLXF has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Boralex from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Raymond James cut shares of Boralex from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Boralex in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Boralex from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Boralex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Boralex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.83.

Shares of BRLXF stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.80. The stock had a trading volume of 283 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,282. Boralex has a twelve month low of $13.58 and a twelve month high of $44.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.02.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had interests in 85 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 1,795 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 182 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and three solar power stations with an installed capacity of 16 MW.

